The No. 3 seed Milwaukee Bucks and the No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers collide for Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday. The Bucks stumbled into the 2024 NBA playoffs, dropping six of their last eight games. Meanwhile, Indiana won four of its past five matchups. On April 14, the Pacers blew out the Atlanta Hawks 157-115. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's showdown.

Pacers vs. Bucks spread: Indiana -1

Pacers vs. Bucks over/under: 231.5 points

Pacers vs. Bucks money line: Indiana -120, Milwaukee +100

IND: The Pacers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against Milwaukee

MIL: The Bucks are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games

Why the Bucks can cover

With Antetokounmpo missing this contest, the Bucks will need to have multiple other players step up. Guard Damian Lillard will be one who can produce on the offensive end of the floor. Lillard is a reliable scorer from any spot on the court while being a smooth floor general. The 33-year-old logged 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and seven assists per game. On April 10 against the Orlando Magic, Lillard finished with 29 points, six boards, and nine assists.

Forward Bobby Portis is a difference-maker in the frontcourt. Portis has an effective jumper that allows him to space the floor. The Arkansas product crashes the glass but looks to score when he has the basketball. Portis averaged 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and shot 50% from the field. In his last game, he totaled 17 points and 10 boards. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pacers can cover

Guard Tyrese Haliburton provides Indiana with a dominant floor general. Haliburton (6-foot-5) has long arms and uses his height to his advantage when he scans the floor. The Iowa State product likes to push the tempo and will knock down perimeter shots with ease. The 24-year-old was first in the NBA in assists (10.9) to go along with 20.1 points per game. He recorded 44 double-doubles this season.

Forward Pascal Siakam came over mid-season and has given the Pacers a nice boost. Siakam is relentless when attacking the paint and uses a clean spin move to create space consistently. The New Mexico State product also plays tough defense. Siakam logged 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. In the season finale against the Raptors, the 28-year-old had 28 points and six boards. See which team to pick here.

