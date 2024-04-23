The No. 3 seed Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. The Bucks are looking to keep their home-court advantage and gain a 2-0 lead as in Game 1, Milwaukee topped Indiana 109-94. This 2024 NBA playoffs series will shift to Indiana on Friday for the next two games. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is doubtful for this bout.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Bucks are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Bucks odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 223.5. Before making any Bucks vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 90-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Pacers and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pacers vs. Bucks:

Pacers vs. Bucks spread: Milwaukee -1.5

Pacers vs. Bucks over/under: 223.5 points

Pacers vs. Bucks money line: Indiana -102, Milwaukee -117

IND: The Indiana Pacers have hit the Game Total Under in 23 of their last 31 away games

MIL: The Milwaukee Bucks have hit the Team Total Under in 35 of their last 57 games

Pacers vs. Bucks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Bucks can cover

Guard Damian Lillard took the first contest personally. Lillard owns a diverse but smooth offensive attack. The 33-year-old scores from all three levels while being a solid floor general. In the regular season, Lillard averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and seven assists per game. In the Game 1 victory over the Pacers, he notched 35 points, three assists, and made six 3-pointers.

Forward Khris Middleton also stepped up in the absence of Antetokounmpo. Middleton excels in the mid-range area as a scorer off the dribble. The Texas A&M product racked up 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per contest in 2023-24. In his previous outing, Middleton totaled 23 points and 10 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pacers can cover

Guard Tyrese Haliburton is a top-notch playmaker who scans the opposing defense with ease and will find ways to create good shot attempts. He led the NBA in assists (10.9) with 20.1 points per contest during the regular season. Haliburton has recorded a double-double in five of the last seven games.

Forward Pascal Siakam is a lengthy and light-footed presence on the court. Siakam makes it tough to stop when he's attacking downhill but has a soft touch around the basket. Additionally, the New Mexico State product will play relentless defense on any player in the frontcourt. In the Game 1 loss to the Bucks, Siakam tallied 36 points, 13 boards, and two blocks. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pacers vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 230 points. The model also says one side hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Pacers, and which side hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,800 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.