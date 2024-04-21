Milwaukee Bucks guard Malik Beasley was seemingly eager to face the Indiana Pacers in the playoffs when the two teams were at the height of their regular-season feud. "It's not going to be pretty for them," Beasley said in January. Well, Beasley's getting his wish, but not exactly under the best circumstances.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 1. There's no telling when he'll be able to return from the calf injury that has him sidelined. The rest of his Bucks are facing a Pacers team that is healthy, whole, and ready to improve upon their 4-1 record against the Bucks during the regular season.

So, will the Bucks be able to rally without their best player? Or will the Pacers control the early portion of this series against the short-handed Bucks? Here's everything you need to know ahead of Game 1.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers



Date: Sunday, April 21 | Time : 7:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 21 | : 7:00 p.m. ET Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee TV channel: TNT

TNT Odds: Pacers -1.5; O/U 231.5

Storylines

Bucks: Here's how big Antetokounmpo's absence in this matchup will be: on Nov. 9, Giannis scored 54 points against the Pacers... and it wasn't even his season-high against them, because he went on to score 64 against them on Dec. 13. The Pacers have built their defense around allowing shots at the rim so they can prevent 3's. Without Giannis, the Bucks aren't going to be able to take advantage of those easy paint points. Do the Bucks have another way of keeping up with Indiana's elite offense, especially when the Pacers never give up 3-pointers?

Pacers: The Pacers had the second-most efficient offense in NBA history this season. They did it by playing at the second-fastest pace in the NBA. Tyrese Haliburton loves getting out in transition and killing teams on the break. Those baskets aren't as easy to come by in the slower postseason, and Doc Rivers teams are notoriously stingy in transition. Can the Pacers adjust? Or will they be able to overpower the depleted Bucks with their speed?

Prediction

This one is simple. If the Pacers were 4-1 against the Bucks with a healthy Antetokounmpo, I see no reason to believe the Bucks are going to beat them with their best player sidelined. Don't overthink this one. The Pick: Pacers -1.5