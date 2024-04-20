The Orlando Magic travel to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday in Game 1 of their first-round 2024 NBA playoff series. These Eastern Conference foes squared off four times during the regular season and split the series 2-2. The last contest took place on Feb. 22. The Magic topped the Cavaliers 116-109.

Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The Cavaliers are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Magic vs. Cavaliers odds from SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 207.5. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 88-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,600. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Magic vs. Cavs and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Cavs vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -4.5

Magic vs. Cavaliers over/under: 207.5 points

Magic vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -196, Orlando +163

ORL: The Magic are 51-31 against the spread this season.

CLE: The Cavaliers are 39-43 against the spread this season.

Magic vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Magic can cover

Forward Paolo Banchero is impactful in multiple ways for the Magic. Banchero is a smooth playmaker and high-end finisher around the rim. The 2022 first-overall pick logs 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He dropped 26 points, 11 boards and seven assists in his last outing.

Forward Franz Wagner brings another nice scoring threat to the frontcourt. Wagner owns the instincts to be disruptive defensively with the athleticism to finish around the rim with ease. The Michigan product averages 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He had 25 points, five rebounds and three assists in his last outing. Wagner notched 20-plus points in five of his last six games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Forward Evan Mobley is an agile big man who can handle the rock in the open court and makes plays in transition. The USC product has soft hands and does a great job crashing the glass. Mobley logged 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and made 57% of his shots. On Feb. 22 against the Magic, he had 14 points, eight boards, six assists and two blocks.

Max Strus is a quality two guard with a nice shooting stroke. Strus plays tough defense and gets out in transition consistently. The DePaul product has also done a fine job of playmaking to end the season. He had at least six assists in five of his last seven games. Strus averaged 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and four assists per game. In the season finale versus the Charlotte Hornets, he had 14 points, 10 boards and 11 assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Magic vs. Cavaliers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 212 points. The model also says one side hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick and analysis at SportsLine.

So who Magic vs. Cavaliers, and which side hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavs vs. Magic spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,600 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.