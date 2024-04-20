The Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic tip off the 2024 NBA playoffs on Saturday afternoon. Game 1 of the Cavs vs. Magic series is the first game of the first round, and the two sides enter the East's No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup after finishing just one game apart in the regular-season standings.

The Cavs went 48-34 this season, but did not play their starters down the stretch last Sunday in a regular-season-finale loss to the Charlotte Hornets that dropped them to the No. 4 seed. The Magic had their best regular season in 13 years, going 47-35 behind Franz Wagner (19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds per game) and Paolo Banchero (22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds per game). Orlando is looking for its first playoff series win since the team went to the Eastern Conference Finals back in 2010.

Here's how to watch Game 1:

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game 1

Time: 1 p.m. ET | Date: Saturday, April 20

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Odds: CLE -190 | ORL +158 | O/U: 208

Prediction

The Cavs had a first-round playoff exit a season ago, losing to the Knicks in five games. It was an up-and-down season in Cleveland, but another early playoff exit would surely count as a disappointment for the Cavs and call into question Donovan Mitchell's future. The Cavs, and especially Mitchell (27.8 points per game in 44 career playoff games), have the edge in experience. That plus home-court advantage give them a leg up in Game 1. Pick: Cavaliers (-190)