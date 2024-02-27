The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Dallas Mavericks in a cross-conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule. Cleveland is 37-19 overall and 19-10 at home, while Dallas is 33-24 overall and 15-11 on the road. The Cavs have won three straight meetings between the teams, including a 113-110 road victory in late December. The Mavs are 30-27 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Cavs are 28-26-2 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The Cavs are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Mavericks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 233.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks spread: Cavaliers -4.5

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks over/under: 233.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks money line: Cavaliers: -185, Mavericks: +154

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

On Sunday, Cleveland earned a 114-105 win over the Washington Wizards. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Cavs to victory, but perhaps none more so than Caris LeVert, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Evan Mobley, who scored 21 points to go along with six rebounds and five blocks.

Cleveland has now gone 19-4 straight-up over its last 23 games, and the defense has spurred it to many of those victories. The Cavs rank second in both points allowed per game and defensive rating with the twin tower duo of Jarrett Allen and Mobley controlling the paint. On offense, Donovan Mitchell is having his best all-around season, averaging 28.1 points to go along with career-highs in rebounds (5.4), assists (6.2), steals (1.9) and blocks (0.5).

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, the Mavericks' good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 133-111 walloping at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. The match pitted two of the league's most dominant guards against one another in Luka Doncic and Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton had a solid game and dropped a double-double on 17 points and 10 assists, while Doncic did his best for the losing side, scoring 33 points to go along with six assists and six rebounds.

Dallas went 6-2 against the spread over this eight-game stretch to pull the team over the .500 ATS mark for the season. In addition to Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Dallas has gotten great contributions from its new acquisitions in Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington. Acquired at the trade deadline, the two are combining for nearly 20 points per game and 15 rebounds per game.

Key Betting Info

On the season, Doncic (probable, nose) has averaged 34.3 points, 9.5 assists, and 8.8 rebounds.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Cavaliers are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games when the spread was between -6 to -3.

The Mavericks are 16-10 against the spread in their last 26 games when on the road.

The Cavaliers are 14-9 against the spread in their last 23 games vs teams that win more than 55 percent of games.

