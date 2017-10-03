Celtics announcer shares odd thoughts about seeing Aron Baynes in the shower
The Celtics color announcer went super awkward on Monday night
In the Celtics' first preseason game of the year, Tommy Heinsohn managed to reach peak midseason weirdness.
Boston's TV color commentator got extra colorful on Monday night when he took some time to share an ... um, unexpected ... story about spotting Celtics big man Aron Baynes in the shower earlier.
It got weird.
"I took a look at Baynes in the shower, he looks like all of Australia. He is really put-together."
To be honest, I'm not totally sure what "all of Australia" means or looks like in human form, so it's hard for me to properly break down this definitely-necessary anecdote about a naked grown fella. I'm just going to assume Heinsohn thinks that every person in Australia looks like a hunky Hemsworth and he was excited to see Baynes fit the bill. That's a "Tommy Point."
Anyway, congrats to Aron Baynes ... and whoever gets to watch him shower?
-
NBA changes All-Star Game format
Stars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant could end up playing on the same team
-
Embiid runs through Philly like Rocky
Sixers coach Brett Brown says the city run is becoming part of the big man's routine
-
Thompson wants to win sixth man award
The Cavaliers' rim protector is ready to make a run at Sixth Man of the Year
-
Spurs won't rush Gay back from injury
Few players have bounced back from the Achilles injury Rudy Gay is trying to overcome
-
Questions about the Cavs' new starters
Cleveland might be better defensively by moving Kevin Love to center and starting Jae Crow...
-
Lonzo shows bounce in 2nd preseason game
Ball had a couple entertaining highlights, but there's still a long way to go
Add a Comment