Celtics' Kyrie Irving slams Jamal Murray for last-second shot attempt
Kyrie thought that Murray broke an unwritten rule of basketball
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving was not happy with Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray for attempting a three-pointer in the closing seconds of the match-up between the Celtics and Nuggets on Monday night.
The Nuggets already had the game in hand when Murray launched a deep three as the final seconds ticked off of the clock. Murray had a career-high 48 points in the game, and connecting on the last-second attempt would have propelled him over the 50-point plateau.
The shot missed, but still drew the ire of Irving, who glared in Murray's direction after the attempt and ultimately launched the ball into the stands.
"I mean, what kind of competitor wouldn't it bother?" Irving said after the game. "I understand if we fouled him, going to the free-throw line. I don't want to make a big deal out of it. Obviously, I was pissed at the game, but it's time to decompress and move on. Congratulations to him having 48 points. He did it in a great fashion against us. Our defense has to be better especially against a player like that in the pick-and-roll. He was the primary concern tonight and he made us pay in certain instances of making some tough shots and some tough layups.
"But the ball deserves to go in the crowd after a bulls**t move like that. So I threw it in the crowd."
You can see Irving's comments below, via Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:
Though Irving was clearly angered, Murray said that he didn't mean any disrespect to the Celtics with his final shot attempt.
"That was just a fun game. I was having a lot of fun. I think my emotion took over, as it normally does when I get going like that," Murray said, via NBC Sports Boston. "No disrespect to the Boston organization, the Boston fans for that last shot. I just had it in my mind I was going for 50.
"I think everybody understood that's what I was trying to do. I really didn't mean no disrespect. I know half the team over there, so no hard feelings. It was just a fun game and my emotions took over."
Clearly, Irving is a firm believer in the unwritten rules of basketball.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Irving takes issues with Murray shot
The Nuggets had the game well in hand, but Murray wanted a personal accolade as well
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 6: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Warriors show depth in win over Grizz
The Warriors used a 14-0 third-quarter run to put away the Grizzlies at Oracle Arena
-
Report: Drew to coach Cavs all season
Drew and the Cavs had been locked in a strange stalemate over his role and title
-
Report: Chandler to sign with Lakers
Phoenix hasn't utilized its veteran big man much this season
-
Allen Iverson mocks current NBA fashion
Iverson also may or may not have been partially responsible for its implementation