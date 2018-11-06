Celtics' Kyrie Irving slams Jamal Murray for last-second shot attempt

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving was not happy with Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray for attempting a three-pointer in the closing seconds of the match-up between the Celtics and Nuggets on Monday night.

The Nuggets already had the game in hand when Murray launched a deep three as the final seconds ticked off of the clock. Murray had a career-high 48 points in the game, and connecting on the last-second attempt would have propelled him over the 50-point plateau.

The shot missed, but still drew the ire of Irving, who glared in Murray's direction after the attempt and ultimately launched the ball into the stands.

"I mean, what kind of competitor wouldn't it bother?" Irving said after the game. "I understand if we fouled him, going to the free-throw line. I don't want to make a big deal out of it. Obviously, I was pissed at the game, but it's time to decompress and move on. Congratulations to him having 48 points. He did it in a great fashion against us. Our defense has to be better especially against a player like that in the pick-and-roll. He was the primary concern tonight and he made us pay in certain instances of making some tough shots and some tough layups.

"But the ball deserves to go in the crowd after a bulls**t move like that. So I threw it in the crowd."

You can see Irving's comments below, via Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:

Kyrie Irving admits he was bothered by Jamal Murray’s late shot for 50 (called it a “bullshit move”). But stressed he didn’t want to make a big deal of it and praised Murray’s performance overall. pic.twitter.com/avJyodr7dS — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) November 6, 2018

Though Irving was clearly angered, Murray said that he didn't mean any disrespect to the Celtics with his final shot attempt.

"That was just a fun game. I was having a lot of fun. I think my emotion took over, as it normally does when I get going like that," Murray said, via NBC Sports Boston. "No disrespect to the Boston organization, the Boston fans for that last shot. I just had it in my mind I was going for 50.

"I think everybody understood that's what I was trying to do. I really didn't mean no disrespect. I know half the team over there, so no hard feelings. It was just a fun game and my emotions took over."

Clearly, Irving is a firm believer in the unwritten rules of basketball.