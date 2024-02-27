The Boston Celtics (45-12) will host the Philadelphia 76ers (33-24) in an Atlantic Division battle on Tuesday. The 76ers have dropped three of their past four games. On Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated Philadelphia 119-98. Meanwhile, Boston is on an eight-game win streak. On Feb. 24, the Celtics outlasted the New York Knicks 116-102. Joel Embiid (knee) remains out for the Sixers.

76ers vs. Celtics spread: Boston -12

76ers vs. Celtics over/under: 229.5 points

76ers vs. Celtics money line: Boston -763, Philadelphia +535

BOS: The Boston Celtics have hit the 2Q Game Total Over in 30 of their last 44 games

PHI: The Philadelphia 76ers are 4-13 ATS in their last 17 games

Why the 76ers can cover

With Embiid out, Guard Tyrese Maxey is being forced to take on more of the scoring load. Maxey has a smooth jumper, while also owning the quickness to get into the paint consistently. The 23-year-old is averaging 25.8 points and 6.4 assists per game. He's scored 24-plus points in three straight games. In his last outing, Maxey finished with 24 points, seven assists and three steals.

Forward Tobias Harris is a three-level scorer in the frontcourt. Harris does the most damage on the perimeter as a jump shooter, though he also has sound awareness as a rebounder. The Tennessee product logs 17.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. On Feb. 23 versus the Cavaliers, Harris had 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum thrives as the go-to option for this squad. Tatum uses his reliable jumper to space the floor and he has a knack for piling up rebounds. The Duke product leads the team in scoring (26.9) and rebounds (8.5). In the Dec. 22 win over the Bucks, Tatum had 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Center Kristaps Porzingis is a lengthy playmaker in the frontcourt. Porzingis has the ability to stretch the floor with the length to be an active shot-blocker around the rim. The 28-year-old averages 20.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and shoots 36.9% from downtown. In his last game, Porzingis finished with 22 points, four boards and four assists.

