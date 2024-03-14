The Boston Celtics can move one step closer toward clinching the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs as well as home-court advantage throughout the postseason when they host the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. The Celtics (51-14) enter the game with the NBA's best record, and they are 9.5 games ahead of the second-place Bucks and Cavaliers in the East. Meanwhile, the Suns (38-27) are tied for sixth in the West with the Kings. They're playing the second game of a four-game East Coast road trip. Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) is out for tonight, while Jaylen Brown (hip) is questionable.

Celtics vs. Suns spread: Boston -6

Celtics vs. Suns over/under: 227.5 points

Celtics vs. Suns money line: Boston -246, Phoenix +197

BOS: Celtics lead the NBA in offensive efficiency (121.7 points per 100 possessions)

PHX: Kevin Durant ranks fourth in the league in scoring (28.5 points per game)

Why the Celtics can cover

Jayson Tatum is having an MVP-caliber season as the 26-year-old forward ranks seventh in the league in scoring (27.0 points per game). He also is averaging 8.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. He is coming off a 38-point, six-rebound performance in a 123-107 win over the Jazz.

Tatum is the engine behind the most efficient offense in the league. Boston leads the NBA in offensive efficiency (121.7 points per 100 possessions). Since Feb. 4 the Celtics have been even better, scoring 126.5 points per 100 possessions, well ahead of the second-best team over that time, Dallas (120.0).

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix has one of the greatest scorers in league history in Durant. The two-time NBA Finals MVP has scored 28,544 career points, which ranks ninth on the league's all-time scoring list. He needs 53 points to surpass Shaquille O'Neal for the No. 8 spot. This season Durant ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring (28.5 points per game).

In addition, Grayson Allen is having a career year for the Suns. Acquired in last summer's blockbuster, three-team trade, Allen is averaging a career-high 13.0 points per game. He also leads all NBA players in 3-point percentage (47.4).

