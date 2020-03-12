Coronavirus: NBA cancels New Orleans Pelicans-Sacramento Kings game at Golden 1 Center

The coronavirus situation escalated quickly on Wednesday night. Early in the evening, the league postponed the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup after Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for the virus. A short time later, the NBA announced that all play would be suspended following the conclusion of the night's games.

That final game was supposed to be a matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings, but it too was postponed. The primary issue was that a referee scheduled to work the game, Courtney Kirkland, was part of the crew for the Jazz-Raptors game on Monday. The Pelicans were the ones pushing for the game not to be played, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

The Pelicans, I’m told, are pushing hard for this game to not be played. Team officials are on standby. The Kings are already on the court. Tip-off in 5:30 and...no Pelicans. https://t.co/xPhGYGp6qu — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 12, 2020

A short time later, the game was officially called off.

"The National Basketball Association game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings scheduled for tonight at Golden 1 Center has been canceled," the league said in a statement. "The game was canceled out of an abundance of caution because one of the referees assigned to work in the game also worked a Utah Jazz game earlier this week. Earlier tonight, the NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19."