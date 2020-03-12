Coronavirus: NBA cancels New Orleans Pelicans-Sacramento Kings game at Golden 1 Center
The NBA announced earlier on Wednesday that league play will be suspended
The coronavirus situation escalated quickly on Wednesday night. Early in the evening, the league postponed the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup after Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for the virus. A short time later, the NBA announced that all play would be suspended following the conclusion of the night's games.
That final game was supposed to be a matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings, but it too was postponed. The primary issue was that a referee scheduled to work the game, Courtney Kirkland, was part of the crew for the Jazz-Raptors game on Monday. The Pelicans were the ones pushing for the game not to be played, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.
A short time later, the game was officially called off.
"The National Basketball Association game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings scheduled for tonight at Golden 1 Center has been canceled," the league said in a statement. "The game was canceled out of an abundance of caution because one of the referees assigned to work in the game also worked a Utah Jazz game earlier this week. Earlier tonight, the NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19."
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coronavirus: NBA to suspend all play
There is no word on when play might resume this season
-
Gobert tests positive for coronavirus
The NBA has temporarily suspended the season following Wednesday's Jazz-Thunder postponement
-
Gobert touched mics, now reportedly sick
Rudy Gobert could have potentially spread the disease Wednesday
-
Cuban finds out about NBA suspension
The Mavs owner was just as surprised as you were
-
Report: NBA likely to play without fans
Adam Silver is expected to make a decision regarding the upcoming schedule amid the COVID-19...
-
Report: CBA threatening to ban players
After postponing part of the season to the coronavirus outbreak the CBA is demanding players...
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers