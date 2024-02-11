It hasn't exactly been a heartwarming season for the Charlotte Hornets. With an 11-41 record, they are currently the fourth-worst team in the NBA. Local legend Michael Jordan sold the team in the offseason to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. Several veterans like PJ Washington, Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier were traded to kick off a rebuild. For the most part, it's been a pretty dreary year of professional basketball in North Carolina.

But on Saturday, the Hornets had arguably the best moment of their season, and it came in the form of a new backup point guard. As part of the trade that sent Washington to Dallas, the Hornets acquired sharpshooter Seth Curry. The Curry name is beloved in Charlotte because of his father, Dell Curry, who was the first player the expansion Hornets ever acquired in 1989 and remained with them until 1998. He is now a broadcaster for the Hornets, and he got to call his son's Charlotte debut on Saturday. He called it a "dream come true as a dad."

When Curry actually checked into the game, fans noticed that he was wearing No. 30, which was once Dell's number. Dell quipped that neither he nor Seth were even asked what number the newest Curry to don a Hornets uniform would wear.

When Seth made his only shot of the night—which, in typical Curry fashion, was a 3-pointer—the pride his father felt on the air was palpable.

All three basketball-playing members of the Curry family are North Carolina royalty. Seth starred at Duke before he reached the NBA, and the best Curry of them all, Stephen, took nearby Davidson to the Elite Eight during his illustrious college career. While Dell would surely love to see his older son in teal at some point as well, that will likely have to wait a while if it ever happens. The Warriors have Stephen Curry under contract through the 2025-26 season, and in all likelihood he will retire in Golden State.

Still, no Hornets fan will ever complain about seeing any member of the Curry family in their uniform. Even if this is a lost season, Charlotte will at least get to enjoy the homecoming of one of its favorite sons for the remainder of the year.