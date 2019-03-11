Did Warriors' Steve Kerr curse about Draymond Green in viral video clip? Coach corrects 'lip readers' with playful response
Kerr declines to share what he actually said in the clip where he appears to mouth a negative comment about Green
On Sunday night, a clip of Warriors coach Steve Kerr went viral where he appeared to clearly mouth "I'm so [bleeping] tired of Draymond" in reference to Draymond Green. The clip came down the stretch of a brutal loss to the Suns by the Warriors, arguably the lowest point in the season for Golden State.
The Warriors are arguably favorites to win the Finals until further notice, so even the slightest hint of a crack in the armor could potentially be problematic. On Monday, however, Kerr downplayed the incident.
"It's private," Kerr said when asked if he had a conversation with Green about the viral video clip. When he was asked if it's what he said, Kerr said "the lip-readers were wrong. What I said was 'I beg to differ with Draymond's approach tonight.' Those were my exact words. I don't know how somebody misconstrued that."
It certainly appears Kerr indeed said the phrase that was originally in question, but it also seems to have been in the heat of the moment. Coaching guys at this level can't be easy, and coaches likely say much worse about players throughout the game -- it just doesn't get caught on camera.
This is obviously one side of things -- Green may feel differently about the situation -- but don't expect Kerr to bench Green out of frustration or do anything drastic like that. This Warriors team might survive this, after all.
