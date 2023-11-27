MILWAUKEE -- The only reason Sunday's matinee between the Milwaukee Bucks and the lowly Portland Trail Blazers was circled on anyone's calendar was because of the Damian Lillard angle. Instead, his first game against his former team will be remembered for the Bucks' historic comeback in their 108-102 win.

Milwaukee's 26-point comeback is the largest in the league this season, and the largest second-half comeback in franchise history.

Early on it was all Blazers, as they got into the paint at will and feasted on the Bucks' turnovers. Add in some strong 3-point shooting and they had a double-digit lead at the break, which they pushed out to 26 points early in the third quarter. With the Bucks and the majority of Fiserv Forum half asleep, it seemed like the Blazers would cruise to their biggest win of the season.

And then, they simply stopped scoring. From their high-point lead of 81-55 with 9:09 remaining in the third quarter onward, they scored just 21 points. The Bucks weren't particularly brilliant on the offensive end themselves, but they clawed their way back into the game by getting to the free throw line -- Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for all 32 of the Bucks' attempts -- and hit some big shots down the stretch.

None was bigger than Antetokounmpo's tip-in with 19 seconds left that put the Bucks ahead for good. The two-time MVP then came up with a huge block on the other end to seal the win.

Antetokounmpo finished with 33 rebounds, 16 assists and six rebounds. In the process, he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most games with 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in franchise history, with 106.