Giannis Antetokounmpo's free-throw struggles are back in full effect this season, and so too has his drawn-out pre-shot routine returned. Prior to Friday, Giannis had been toeing the line of a 10-second violation but had yet to be called for one this season.

That changed against the Lakers, who wound up defeating the Bucks, 133-129, in a pretty wild affair. The violation occurred with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter.

Earlier in the game, Russell Westbrook, lobbying for a 10-second call, got dinged for his own violation for what I suppose can only be described as a sudden upward movement, sort of a demonstrative flinch, just as Giannis released a free throw.

Giannis was awarded another free throw for the violation, which led to Westbrook screaming a "one-thousand one, one-thousand two, one-thousand three ..." count as Giannis went through his routine to drive his point home to the officials in theatrical fashion.

Westbrook didn't get his wish on this attempt, but the officials got Giannis later. Most importantly for Westbrook and the Lakers, they got he win behind another monster performance from Anthony Davis.