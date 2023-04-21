MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is officially out for Game 3 of the team's first-round series against the Miami Heat on Saturday, Mike Budenholzer told reporters prior to tip off. Antetokounmpo, who suffered a back contusion on a tough fall in Game 1, has not played since early in the second quarter of that game. Budenholzer said there has been progress with Antetokounmpo, but also noted that progress isn't always linear.

"I think we'll continue to monitor him through the day tomorrow, through the day the next day," Budenholzer said. "These things, I don't think it's always just this linear thing and he's not in a place that he can go. So, we'll just continue to monitor him, work with him and hope for the best."

In the middle of the first quarter of Game 1, Antetokounmpo took a swing pass from Joe Ingles and drove hard to the basket. As he took off for the rim from just outside the charge circle, Kevin Love slid underneath in an attempt to take a charge. Antetokounmpo had his legs taken out in the process and crashed hard to the floor on his lower back.

The play was ruled a blocking foul on Love, and Antetokounmpo remained in the game to shoot his free throws, then continued playing for a few more minutes before checking out at the end of his usual first quarter stint. Upon exiting the game, he went straight to the locker room, but was back out on the bench for the start of the second quarter.

With 9:56 remaining in the second quarter, Antetokounmpo checked back into the game and went through a series of twists and jumps near mid-court to try and loosen up his back. He only lasted a little over a minute, however, and subbed back out with 8:33 on the clock. Moving gingerly, he again went right down the tunnel to the locker room and was officially ruled out a short time later.

The Bucks were trailing by eight when Antetokounmpo left the game and never truly recovered. A run in the third quarter briefly cut the deficit to three, but they trailed by double digits for large portions of the second half and eventually lost by 13.

Milwaukee has plenty of experience playing without Antetokounmpo, both this season when he missed 19 games and in the 2021 playoffs when he suffered a hyperextended knee in the Eastern Conference finals. It goes without saying, though, that they would prefer to have their two-time MVP on the floor.

"We don't want him to be hurt, but it's still next man up mentality," Jrue Holiday said. "We have enough talent on this team to cover for him until he comes back or possibly comes back. Again, I just don't want to see him hurt because I know what it feels like, especially Game 1 of the playoffs."

During the regular season, Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He was the only player in the league to put up at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists a night, and the Bucks were 47-16 when he played compared to 11-8 when he sat.