Gilbert Arenas shares intense details of 2009 locker room confrontation with Javaris Crittenton

The 2009 locker room confrontation between Washington Wizards teammates Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton was a startling incident that led to both men drawing guns on each other and, ultimately, being suspended for the remainder of that season.

The details surrounding the incident have always been a bit murky and mysterious, but Arenas opened up about some details -- including what sparked the ugly confrontation -- while speaking to with Jon Gold of The Action Network this week.

According to Arenas, it all started when Javale McGee won a card game during a trip on the team charter and Crittenton tried to get his money back from McGee. Arenas says he stepped in and things escalated pretty quickly.

"The plane lands and now Javaris says to JaVale, 'So you just gonna let me lose my money like that? You ain't even gonna be a real n---a and give me a chance to get my money back? Aw hell naw, this is the type of s--t that gets you f--ked up in these streets.' I was like, 'Javaris, I will burn your car, while you're in it. Then we'll find an extinguisher to help ya ass out,' and he says, 'Well, I'll just shoot you then.' I said, 'Man, I'll bring you the guns to shoot me!'"

Arenas did actually follow through on that last part, as he reportedly brought four unloaded guns into the Wizards locker room on the day of the incident and told Crittenton to pick one to shoot him with.

"It was about me calling his bluff," said Arenas. "You say you're going to shoot me? Fine, I'll bring you the guns to do it."

But Crittenton instead drew his own gun, which was loaded, and pointed it at Arenas. Luckily, the situation was diffused and the dust settled before things got supremely ugly.

That incident was the beginning of the end of Arenas tenure in Washington, where he was a three-time All-Star and considered the face of the franchise. But for Crittenton, it was actually the end. He never played in another NBA game. In 2015, Crittenton pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a 2011 killing and he is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence.