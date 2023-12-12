During an immunity hearing held at Shelby County (TN) Circuit Court on Monday, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant testified that he punched a teenager in self-defense during an altercation at his home in July 2022.

The incident occurred during a pick-up basketball game in which Joshua Holloway, who was 17 years old at the time, claims he was assaulted by Morant.

Earlier this month, Morant was subpoenaed to testify in Holloway's civil suit against him. As it stands, Morant has an opportunity through this immunity hearing to have the case dismissed by proving he acted in self-defense.

Should Morant and his lawyers prove that he acted in self-defense, then the case will be dismissed. Though, if they cannot do so, a trial could begin in April of 2024.

During Monday's hearing, attorneys questioned Morant about the pickup basketball game in question, including how Holloway's pass hit Morant in the face, thus prompting the incident in question.

From ESPN:

"You testified that this basketball was a weapon, yes?" Morant was asked by Holloway's attorney, Rebecca Adelman, during the cross-examination part of his testimony. "Yes," Morant replied. "A lethal weapon?" she asked. "It hurt," Morant said. Morant testified that during the altercation, he asked Holloway, "What you on?" Then, Morant said, Holloway didn't reply but instead pulled up his shorts. "Him pulling up his shorts, where I'm from, that's a fighting stance," Morant said. Morant said Holloway took a step toward him and that he then stepped forward and punched Holloway. "I hit him first -- to protect myself," Morant said.

The current lawsuit is just one of several off-court issues that Morant has found himself dealing with. The 24-year-old Grizzlies star is currently at the tail-end of a 25-game suspension for "conduct deemed detrimental to the league." His suspension is the result of multiple instances in which he brandished firearms.

Previously, Morant had been suspended eight games last season after brandishing a firearm inside a Denver-area nightclub in March. He then attended a Florida-area counseling program.

Having already missed the first 22 games of the season, Morant has three more to serve before he will be eligible to return to the court for the Grizzlies. His first eligible game would be at New Orleans on Dec. 19.

Just days ago, on Saturday, during the NBA's In-Season Tournament finale, Commissioner Adam Silver told reporters at a press conference that Morant has "complied with everything" asked of him. Silver also noted that he intends to have a check-in with Morant this week.

Morant's immunity hearing is set to run through at least Dec. 13.