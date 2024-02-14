Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $35,000 for "directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official," the NBA announced on Wednesday. The incident occurred at the 3:58 mark of the fourth quarter during the Hawks' loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

With time starting to wind down, Young controlled the ball at the top of the key before launching a deep 3-pointer that came up short. Upon releasing the shot, he took a hop forward, crashed into Torrey Craig and collapsed to the ground. The nearest official immediately whistled Young for a flopping technical. During the stoppage of play, an incredulous Young shook his head and did the money gesture.

That is, of course, not allowed. If the refs had spotted it during the game, Young likely would have received another technical. (That would not have resulted in an ejection, though, as flopping technicals, like those for hanging on the rim, are classified as non-unsportsmanlike.) The league has always been protective of its officials, but is especially sensitive to any suggestions that they are on the take or being influenced by money.

The Hawks ended up losing the game, 136-126, which brought Atlanta's mini two-game winning streak to an end. This has been a disappointing season for the Hawks, who are stuck in 10th place in the Eastern Conference at 24-30 despite a recent upward tick in which they've won six of their last nine games. They have a 1.5-game lead on the Brooklyn Nets for the final Play-In Tournament spot.

While the Hawks haven't had the team success they were hoping for, Young is once again putting up historic numbers. He's averaging 27 points and a career-high 10.9 assists per game, while shooting 37.3% from 3-point land. Only Oscar Robertson, Tiny Archibald, James Harden and Russell Westbrook have averaged at least 27 points and 10 assists for a season in NBA history. Young was initially snubbed from the All-Star Game, but was later named as an injury replacement.