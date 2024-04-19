The Miami Heat will look to secure the eighth and final playoff spot when they battle the Chicago Bulls in an Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament game on Friday in Miami. The Heat (46-36), who squandered a double-digit lead in Wednesday's 105-104 game at Philadelphia, are looking to reach the postseason for the fifth consecutive season. The Bulls (39-43), who defeated Atlanta 131-116 in Wednesday's matchup, are looking to reach the first round of the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2021-2022, when they lost in five games to the Bucks. The Heat will be without Jimmy Butler (knee) on Friday.

Bulls vs. Heat spread: Miami -2.5

Bulls vs. Heat over/under: 205.5 points

Bulls vs. Heat money line: Chicago +108, Miami -128

CHI: The Bulls had a minus-1.4 point differential during the regular season

MIA: The Heat were 32-20 against Eastern Conference foes in 2023-24

Why the Heat can cover

Point guard Tyler Herro has been on a tear of late. In Wednesday's loss at Philadelphia, he scored 25 points, while adding nine assists and two rebounds. It was the 26th consecutive double-figure scoring game in a row for the fifth-year veteran. In nine career games against the Bulls, Herro is averaging 17 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 33 minutes. In 42 games this season, including 40 starts, he is averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Also helping power the Heat is center Bam Adebayo. Adebayo recorded a double-double in Wednesday's loss at Philadelphia, finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds. He has reached double-digit scoring in 18 of his last 19 games, including 12 double-doubles during that span. For the season, he's averaging 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Why the Bulls can cover

Small forward DeMar DeRozan powers Chicago's offense. In 79 games, all starts, DeRozan has been dominant, averaging 24 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals. In his last four regular-season games, he scored no fewer than 30 points, including a 39-point performance in a 127-105 win at Detroit on April 11. In four games against the Heat this season, he is averaging 22 points, four rebounds, 4.5 assists and one block.

Point guard Coby White has been effective of late, scoring a career-high 42 points in Wednesday's win over the Hawks. In Sunday's regular-season finale at New York, he scored 26 points, while dishing out four assists in a 120-119 overtime loss. He had 20 points, four rebounds and four assists in a 129-127 win at Washington on April 12. In 79 games, including 78 starts, he is averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 36.5 minutes.

