Here's what Ben Simmons had to say about LeBron James passing on the 76ers in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers are pretty confident heading into the 2018 season, and a big reason for that is LeBron James.

But what about the Philadelphia 76ers, an up-and-coming playoff team that James himself said he considered during his latest headlining free agency tour? How are they feeling entering 2018, especially after missing out on LeBron?

According to Ben Simmons, their 2018 Rookie of the Year, they're doing just fine. But it doesn't mean they still don't wish King James had chosen differently when he hit the open market.

"A little bit," Simmons told the Daily Telegraph when asked whether he's disappointed James didn't sign with the Sixers. "At the same time, he did the right thing for him and his family. But it would've been great to learn from him, him being on the team and obviously competing for a championship. But we have pieces to get there."

"It would have been great to learn from him and compete for a championship."@BenSimmons25 on LeBron James not going the 76ers @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/cwbwHNrFeO — Telegraph Sport (@telegraph_sport) August 17, 2018

The potential pairing of James and Simmons was a popular talking point when LeBron hit free agency. In the end, however, it was apparent James valued what Los Angeles offered even more -- the mystique of the Lakers brand, the opportunity to headline a rebuild and, of course, the L.A. scene surrounding the team.

The Sixers have since moved on from what coach/general manager Brett Brown called a "star-hunting" offseason, landing Wilson Chandler with JJ Redick and Amir Johnson returning to largely the same team that entered the postseason behind Simmons, Joel Embiid and Robert Covington in 2017-18.