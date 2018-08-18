Here's what Ben Simmons had to say about LeBron James passing on the 76ers in free agency
The 2018 Rookie of the Year shared his thoughts on LeBron picking L.A. and also said Philly will be fine without him
The Los Angeles Lakers are pretty confident heading into the 2018 season, and a big reason for that is LeBron James.
But what about the Philadelphia 76ers, an up-and-coming playoff team that James himself said he considered during his latest headlining free agency tour? How are they feeling entering 2018, especially after missing out on LeBron?
According to Ben Simmons, their 2018 Rookie of the Year, they're doing just fine. But it doesn't mean they still don't wish King James had chosen differently when he hit the open market.
"A little bit," Simmons told the Daily Telegraph when asked whether he's disappointed James didn't sign with the Sixers. "At the same time, he did the right thing for him and his family. But it would've been great to learn from him, him being on the team and obviously competing for a championship. But we have pieces to get there."
The potential pairing of James and Simmons was a popular talking point when LeBron hit free agency. In the end, however, it was apparent James valued what Los Angeles offered even more -- the mystique of the Lakers brand, the opportunity to headline a rebuild and, of course, the L.A. scene surrounding the team.
The Sixers have since moved on from what coach/general manager Brett Brown called a "star-hunting" offseason, landing Wilson Chandler with JJ Redick and Amir Johnson returning to largely the same team that entered the postseason behind Simmons, Joel Embiid and Robert Covington in 2017-18.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to honor Kyrie
Irving's mother, grandparents and great-grandparents were all part of the Standing Rock Sioux...
-
Clips owner wants own arena in Inglewood
Steve Ballmer's Clippers currently share the Staples Center with the Lakers
-
Wade calls out Butler for IG comment
Turns out commenting 'WELL DAMN!' on your friend's wife's photo is a bad idea
-
J.J. Redick may have seen a kidnapping
His wife, Chelsea, has already called the FBI, according to the Sixers veteran
-
Curry: I want to be a Warrior for life
Curry, drafted No. 7 overall in 2009, has spent his entire career so far with the Warriors
-
76ers hire ex-WNBA No. 1 pick as scout
Harding becomes just the second-ever former WNBA player to become a full-time scout in the...