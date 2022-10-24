The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a strong 2-1 start to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that doesn't mean they've moved beyond all of the drama that dominated their offseason. Former starting forward Jae Crowder still has not played this season as the Suns have sought a trade for their veteran. Thus far, no trade has materialized, but that hasn't been for lack of interest.

A number of contenders have registered interest at some point or another, but Shams Charania added another to the list Monday: the Milwaukee Bucks. Those Bucks, who defeated the Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals, have very little to offer in a trade. Most of their draft capital went to New Orleans in the Jrue Holiday trade, though they now have one tradable first-round pick in 2029. It is unclear what exactly the Suns are asking in exchange for Crowder.

Charania listed one of Crowder's former teams, the Miami Heat, as another possible suitor. The Heat have not replaced P.J. Tucker at power forward, so Crowder could easily slide back into his old role in Miami. The Atlanta Hawks have also been listed as a possible destination for Crowder, and almost any contender could theoretically use his 3-and-D skill set.

Crowder's desire for a trade can be traced back to Phoenix's decision to start Cameron Johnson at power forward this season. Crowder, who is in a contract year, wants to be a starter. There are seemingly plenty of teams that would accommodate him in a league desperate for solid wing play. The Suns have started well enough to be patient, though, so until they find the right deal, they have no reason to rush into a Crowder trade.