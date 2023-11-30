The Denver Nuggets will get their point guard back on Wednesday. Jamal Murray will face off against the Houston Rockets after missing 11 games with a hamstring strain, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The reigning champs got off to a strong start and won six of their first seven games with Murray, but have gone 6-5 without him to secure a 12-6 record. That's good for second in the Western Conference and only the 13-6 Minnesota Timberwolves have been better. They'll hope to pick things back up with their third-leading scorer back in the mix.

While Murray's scoring is down so far in 2023-24, he's shooting a career-high 43.3?% from deep and dishing out a career-high 7.4 assists per game through seven outings. His shot creation could help Denver even up the season series against Houston's much-improved defense.

While the Rockets had the NBA's third-worst scoring defense last season, they entered Wednesday boasting the league's third-best scoring defense. Houston is 1-0 against Denver this campaign but the Nuggets have come out on top in four consecutive home games against the Rockets when Murray suits up.

It's unclear whether Murray will have a minute restriction.