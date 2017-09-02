James Harden pledges $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Houston

Harden is ponying up big cash towards Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. USATSI

James Harden is the latest sports celebrity to announce he's donating big money to relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey in Houston, joining fellow Houston sports star J.J. Watt among the more notable names giving back to the community.

Harden announced the news alongside Houston mayor Sylvester Turner during a visit to the George R. Brown Convention Center.

"This is home for me," Harden said. "I wanted to say thank you to J.J. Watt, what he's doing for the city. Thank you to the mayor for helping me. I just want to donate and give back to the community as much as I can. I'm going to donate a million dollars to the city, to the areas that need it and to people that need it, to make the city stronger."

Harden followed the lead of his team's owner, Les Alexander, who pledged to donate $10 million towards relief efforts earlier in the week. Watt, the star defensive end for the Houston Texans, has already raised more than $15 million towards those affected by the Hurricane.