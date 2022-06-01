As the Utah Jazz face a pivotal offseason after getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks, they could be doing so without their coach. Quin Snyder is contemplating his future with the team and could step down, per ESPN.

Snyder has been in communication with Utah's ownership and management about his future with the franchise, but a commitment from him to return hasn't happened yet. There's no deadline for Snyder to make a decision, and both sides will continue conversations.

Per ESPN:

"While talks are described as 'good faith' attempts at a resolution that'll keep Snyder, discussions with owner Ryan Smith and CEO of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge have yet to secure the coach's return for next season, sources said. "The Jazz has offered to extend Snyder's current contract, which has two years left including his option for the 2023-24, sources said. The organization would also welcome Snyder simply returning on his current contract for next season, sources said."

The conversations Snyder has been having with the franchise have been about "philosophical issues," per ESPN, and how the team can build toward being a title contender. Though Snyder is undecided about his future with the Jazz, ESPN reports that he hasn't shown interest in any of the coaching vacancies right now. There was a point in time where Snyder was linked to the Los Angeles Lakers as a potential coaching candidate, but the Lakers recently announced that Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham would be their new head coach. The only remaining coaching job is with the Charlotte Hornets, after the Sacramento Kings hired Mike Brown to replace interim head coach Alvin Gentry, who took over for Luke Walton earlier this season.

Snyder, who has a .585 win percentage with the Jazz, has been in charge in Utah for eight seasons. During that time the Jazz have missed the playoffs just two times but have failed to make it to the conference finals. Snyder has helped transform Utah into a consistent playoff contender, but although they've been one of the best regular-season teams in recent years, that success hasn't translated over to the postseason.

There also has been reported tension between star players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. There have been doubts about Utah's ability to win with both players on the team, and Gobert has been mentioned as a trade candidate this summer. How the Jazz reload around Mitchell this offseason could not only determine the future of Utah's franchise, but it might be a factor in Snyder's decision to remain head coach of the team. It was already going to be an important offseason for the Jazz as they try to improve the roster, and now they might have to worry about a coaching search if Snyder decides to leave the team.