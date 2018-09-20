Jimmy Butler trade rumors: Knicks vow not to surrender assets for player 'we can go get on our own later'

The Knicks acquired All-Star Carmelo Anthony from the Nuggets in 2011 in a blockbuster trade, but sacrificed valuable draft picks and players to get their man in the process.

With Jimmy Butler reportedly requesting a trade from Minnesota on Wednesday, putting a big-name star on the table for the taking again, the Knicks' front office remains determined not to fall into the same trap of sacrificing precious assets to acquire a big name. Even if it's Jimmy Butler.

"We're committed to not missing any steps," Knicks president Steve Mills told The Athletic. "We're going to take this as a step-by-step process. We're going to continue along with our plan."

Butler, who was with the team for one season after a six-season stint in Chicago, reportedly has the Clippers atop his list of preferred destinations. He also listed the Knicks and Nets, which are realistic options we explored on Wednesday. Still yet, the focus to keep the roster -- and draft picks -- intact, likely means Butler isn't New York-bound. Minnesota's asking price would likely be too high if the Knicks stick to their plan of not skipping "steps."

"What we're not going to do is trade away assets to get a guy that we can go get on our own later," Mills added.

Adding to the complexity of Butler's situation, ESPN also reports that Butler wants to be traded to a team willing to sign him to a five-year, max deal that could be worth roughly $190 million. Though New York could likely work the numbers in a trade to make that wish possible, it remains to appear unlikely the Knicks strike a deal for him as they continue to rebuild with their young core of talent.