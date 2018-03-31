Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers center has surgery; could return in time for start of NBA playoffs

Just when the Philadelphia 76ers thought they were finally getting a full, healthy season out of Joel Embiid, a freak collision with teammate Markelle Fultz put Embiid's status for the rest of the regular season, and their first-round playoff series, in jeopardy.

As we continue to await official updates on Embiid's recovery timetable, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the Sixers center underwent surgery on Saturday to repair an orbital fracture, and that he could return in two weeks.

Embiid could return in two weeks, league sources tell ESPN. Much of his return date could be based upon pain threshold. Embiid will still need to be cleared by doctors to return. https://t.co/pJaKVhUP9x — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 31, 2018

Embiid was also diagnosed with a concussion, but those symptoms will likely dissipate by the time he recovers from surgery. A two-week timetable would put Embiid back on the court around April 14, the same day that the NBA playoffs are scheduled to begin. That means, in theory, that he could play in the Sixers' entire first-round series -- but that's best-case scenario. We all know how careful the Philadelphia organization has been when it comes to injuries, so the 76ers will likely want to make sure their franchise center is completely healthy before bringing him back.

Winners of nine straight games, the 76ers have stormed their way up the Eastern Conference playoff standings, all the way to the No. 4 spot. They trailed No. 3 Cleveland by just half a game entering Saturday, and were a half-game ahead of fifth-place Indiana.

Just a few weeks ago, Philly looked like a dangerous low-seed that could give one of the top seeds a run for their money in the first round. Now, with a possibly healthy Embiid to go along with Ben Simmons, a roster full of shooting and a wild-card in Markelle Fultz, the Sixers will likely be the favorite to advance to the second round, no matter who they play.