Kenneth Faried signs $4.4 million deal with Zhenjiang Lions in China, per report
Faried had a strong second half last season with the Houston Rockets, but will now play in China
Kenneth Faried was one of the best free agents remaining on the market. The veteran forward averaged 12.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in a brief stint with the Houston Rockets last season, but he had struggled to find an NBA home for this season. Now, that won't be an issue. According to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando, Faried will be signing a $4.4 million deal with the Zhenjiang Lions, a team in the Chinese Basketball Association.
Faried is the first major American player to sign in China since Daryl Morey's controversial tweet about Hong Kong led to the Rockets being blacked out across the country and a number of sponsors pulling out of deals. That Faried last played in the NBA for Morey's Rockets adds a layer of intrigue to the move, though a number of NBA players sign in China every year. Jeremy Lin was the most notable player to do so when he joined the Beijing Ducks in the offseason. The CBA has very strict rules on the use of foreign players. Teams are only allowed to have two on their roster, and they are allowed to play on six combined quarters.
Still, China has become a popular pit stop for American players looking to eventually return to the NBA. The Chinese season ends before the NBA playoffs begin, so a number of players have played full seasons there before latching on with an NBA team prior to the postseason.
Faried, 29, could theoretically do that, depending on the as-of-yet known full details of his contract. It is unclear if the CBA will enact any policy changes on the front in light of Morey's comments, or how long Faried's contract is in the first place.
For now, the move removes a valuable player from the NBA free-agent pool, and allows Faried to make far more than he would have on a minimum-salary NBA deal. He could still return to the league, but at the moment, he is off of the table for forward-needy teams.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bucks vs. Clippers odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Clippers vs. Bucks game 10,000 times.
-
NBA supports Clippers resting Kawhi
The NBA is OK with Kawhi Leonard missing nationally televised games, for now
-
LeBron James responds to heckler
LeBron didn't pull any punches
-
Optimal NBA DFS lineups, Nov. 6 picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Doc concurs: Chicago mecca of basketball
Davis has stated several times that Chicago, and not New York, is the mecca of basketball
-
Report: PG13 likely to return next week
L.A. is focusing on its upcoming back-to-back set of road games for George to make his season...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans