Kevin Durant free agency rumors: Why the Knicks have 'a very good shot' at luring KD from Golden State next year
Durant supposedly regards the Knicks in the same way LeBron James was enamored with the Lakers
When Kevin Durant made the decision to essentially sign just a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors this summer, it guaranteed that the entire season would be spent discussing free-agency rumors involving the Finals MVP. In fact, this season hasn't even quite started yet, and the rumor mill is already in full swing.
During an appearance on FS1's Undisputed, veteran reporter Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports said that the New York Knicks have a good chance of luring Durant away from the Warriors.
Haynes' full thoughts:
"New York Knicks have a very good shot at luring KD away from the Bay Area. The reason I say that is his business partner, Rich Kleiman, is based in New York -- huge New York Knicks fan. Their business is located and based in New York. KD's dad is a big New York Knicks fan. The same allure that LeBron had towards the Los Angeles Lakers — just the building, the culture — is the same way I know that KD feels about the Knicks."
"Now, I will say this. Golden State does have the edge, obviously, what they've built...but I think for Golden State Warriors fans. I was arguing with a fan about this. It will always be Stephen Curry's team. If [Durant] were to bolt, this wouldn't be a situation like it was with LeBron leaving Cleveland. [Durant] went over there, had a good ride, going off to greener pastures. So I would say Golden State has the edge, but the Knicks, I think they'll be in play."
Now, it should be noted, just for clarity, that these are just Haynes' thoughts. It also comes on the heels of Durant himself saying that he would be honest about his free agency process, and that if you don't hear something from him, don't believe it. Thus, this is by no means a guarantee that the Knicks are going to get Durant, or that he'll even end up taking a meeting with them.
However, few reporters are as plugged in with the league and the players, specifically the Warriors than Haynes. If he has a serious inkling that the Knicks are going to be players in Durant's free agency process, it's probably wise to at least take that into account.
