The Miami Heat will face off against the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at the Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 33-23 overall and 16-9 at home, while Miami is 31-25 overall and 16-12 on the road. The Kings are currently the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, while the Heat are No. 7 in the East.

The Heat have won two of the last three head-to-head matchups between these two franchises, but the Kings are 2-1 against the spread during that span. Now Sacramento is favored by 7 points in the latest Kings vs. Heat odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 225 points. Before entering any Heat vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 63-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Miami vs. Sacramento. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Heat vs. Kings:

Kings vs. Heat spread: Kings -7

Kings vs. Heat over/under: 225 points

Kings vs. Heat money line: Kings: -277, Heat: +223

Kings vs. Heat picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Heat

The Heat entered their tilt with the Pelicans with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Miami walked away with a 106-95 victory over New Orleans on Friday. The score was all tied up 58-58 at the break, but the Heat were the better team in the second half.

The Heat relied on the efforts of Bam Adebayo, who scored 24 points to go along with seven rebounds and three blocks, and Jimmy Butler, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds. However, Miami will take the court tonight without Butler, who is serving a league suspension, while both Tyler Herro (knee) and Terry Rozier (knee) are listed as questionable. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Kings

The Clippers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Kings proved too difficult a challenge. They strolled past Los Angeles for a 123-107 win. The Kings' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances.

One of the most notable came from De'Aaron Fox, who scored 33 points while dishing out seven assists and pulling down six rebounds. Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis dropped a triple-double with 17 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists. Sacramento is just 3-5 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back this season. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

The Kings will be relying on another big game from Fox to pull off a win. On the year, Fox has averaged 26.9 points, 5.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game, and he's scored at least 28 points in his last four games.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Heat are 11-7 against the spread in their last 18 games as the road underdog.

The Kings are 13-9 against the spread in their last 22 games vs teams that win more than 55 percent of games.

The Heat are 15-11-2 against the spread in their last 28 games when on the road.

How to make Kings vs. Heat picks

The model has simulated Kings vs. Heat 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Heat vs. Kings, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 63-39 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.