On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy reported that the New York Knicks were working with Cam Reddish's representatives to find a trade. Reddish had received his first healthy DNP-CD of the season in their previous game and he'd logged a season-low nine minutes in the game before that.

Reddish had not spoken to reporters since the DNP-CD, but he did so after getting another one against his former team on Wednesday night. And he denied that he has asked out.

"I haven't requested any trades, Reddish said, via the New York Post's Peter Botte, after the Knicks' 113-89 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. "I have not. Y'all seem to know more than me, for real. I don't know what y'all talking about, but I haven't requested no trade, nothing like that."

Reddish told reporters that he's "not sure" why he lost his spot in the rotation.

"I'm not the one to ask," he said. "I'm not really sure, to be honest with you. I was doing what I could to the best of my ability on both sides of the floor. I'm gonna say it again, all of the other stuff is out of my control."

New York is 12-13, ninth in the East and might be looking to make moves earlier than most teams. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Knicks have been in talks involving Evan Fournier, Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose and Reddish. The Athletic also reported that they would be willing to move Reddish (or even Quickley) in a Fournier deal -- Fournier has been out of the rotation since mid-November and is owed $18.9 million next season -- and that they listened to offers for Reddish before last season's trade deadline and again in the offseason.

Reddish is 23 years old, and he hasn't even been on the roster for 11 months. New York acquired him from the Hawks in January in exchange for Kevin Knox II and a protected first-round pick. He'd requested a trade from Atlanta the previous offseason, in search of a bigger role, and while he got the trade, the role remained elusive. After saying at his introductory press conference that he thinks he can become a "legit star," Reddish found himself in another logjam and barely played for his first three weeks with the Knicks. He had a season-ending shoulder injury in March and didn't sign a rookie contract extension in the summer, but appeared to be finding his place at the beginning of this season.

On opening night, Reddish scored 22 points in 28 minutes against the Memphis Grizzlies. He started eight games in November, until a groin injury sidelined him for three games. That's when second-year guard Quentin Grimes, healthy after an early-season foot injury, took the starting spot, which he hasn't relinquished. When Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau moved to a nine-man rotation, Reddish was left out. In recent games, second-year guard Miles McBride has played ahead of Reddish in a bench unit that also includes Quickley, Obi Toppin and Isaiah Hartenstein.

In 20 games this season, Reddish has per-36-minute averages of 13.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals. He is shooting less frequently than ever before and has a career-low 15.5 percent usage rate, while making 30.4 percent of his 3s on 4.6 attempts per 36 minutes. To his credit, he has been more active on defense, but he has not been on Grimes' level.

"It's not just on Cam, it's on our team," Thibodeau said at practice on Tuesday. "What gives our team the best chance? And so I would say those are coaching decisions. If you decide you're going from a 10-man rotation to nine because you feel that gives the team the best chance to succeed, that's why you do it. And always have to put the team first, so there's a lot of sacrifices that need to be made by a team. But we're always going to put what we feel is best for the team first."

Thibodeau added that Reddish is "in working, and that's all he can do: come in, have the right attitude, right approach, keep connentrating on improving. Rarely is anything ever permanent, when another opportunity comes, be ready. That's all."

The Athletic described the trade market for Reddish as "sparse," at least compared to what New York could get for Quickley. In related news, Reddish will be a restricted free agent in July. The kind of contract he'll command depends largely on how the rest of his season goes, which depends largely on whether or not he gets traded -- and where he lands if he does.

This is not the first time that Reddish has reportedly wanted the Knicks to trade him. On Sept. 1, Marc Berman, then of the New York Post, reported that he wanted out and was concerned about their crowded wing room from the beginning.