The New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers square off in an Atlantic Division showdown on Friday evening. Wells Fargo Center hosts the matchup in Philadelphia, with the Sixers entering at 23-10 and the Knicks bringing a 19-15 record into the festivities. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out for the Knicks, with Malachi Flynn (ankle) listed as questionable. De'Anthony Melton (back) is out for the 76ers, with Robert Covington (knee) and Furkan Korkmaz (illness) listed as questionable.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. SportsLine consensus lists Philadelphia as the 6-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 229.5 in the latest Knicks vs. 76ers odds.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Sixers vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -6

Knicks vs. 76ers over/under: 229.5 points

Knicks vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -252, Knicks +202

NYK: The Knicks are 9-10-1 against the spread in road games

PHI: The 76ers are 13-4 against the spread in home games

Why the Knicks can cover

New York has two-way strengths that should present in this matchup. The Knicks are in the top 10 of the NBA in offense, scoring 1.17 points per possession. New York is led by high-end scorers in Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, and Randle enters on a notable hot streak. He has scored 20 points or more in 19 straight games, and Randle is averaging 28.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this season.

New York's offense also has elite numbers in free throw creation (24.5 attempts per game) and offensive rebounding, with the Knicks averaging 16.6 second-chance points per game and securing more than 33.4% of missed shots on the glass. The Knicks connect on 37.5% of 3-point attempts on offense and, on the other end, New York is elite in free throw prevention. Opponents average fewer than 21 free throw attempts per game and the Knicks, and New York also boasts top-eight metrics in defensive rebound rate (73.0%), second-chance points allowed (12.8 per game) and points allowed in the paint (47.1 per game) this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is led by the reigning NBA MVP in Joel Embiid. The five-time All-NBA center is No. 1 in the league in scoring, averaging 34.8 points per game with more points than minutes played in 2023-24. Embiid also boasts career-best marks in true shooting percentage (65.0%) and assists (6.2 per game), and he is in the top five of the league with 11.8 rebounds per game. Over the last three seasons, Embiid is averaging 32.3 points per game, No. 1 in the league, and he has scored at least 30 points in 15 straight games. In those 15 contests, he is averaging 36.9 points per game on 56.4% shooting from the field. Embiid is the pivot point of one of the NBA's best offenses, with the 76ers scoring more than 1.2 points per possession.

Philadelphia is in the top three of the NBA in free throw creation (27.1 attempts per game), free throw accuracy (84.2%) and fast break points (17.1 per game). The 76ers are also in the top 10 of the league in 3-point accuracy (37.5%), turnover rate (12.7%), offensive rebound rate (30.3%) and second-chance points (15.7 per game). See which team to pick here.

