We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the schedule as the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 39-20 overall and 20-10 at home, while New York is 35-25 overall and 15-14 on the road. The Cavaliers are currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Knicks are No. 4.

The Cavaliers have won and covered the spread in eight of their last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Knicks. This time around, Cleveland is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Knicks odds and the over/under is 213.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks spread: Cavs -6.5

Cavaliers vs. Knicks over/under: 213.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Knicks money line: Cavaliers: -248, Knicks: +203

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail eight more 3-pointers than your opponent, a fact the Cavaliers proved on Friday. Cleveland walked away with a 110-100 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The Cavaliers pushed the score to 91-70 by the end of the third, a deficit the Pistons cut but never quite recovered from.

Evan Mobley was the standout of the game as he dropped a double-double with 22 points and 17 rebounds. Darius Garland also had 29 points in the victory after going 8-for-12 from the 3-point line. Cleveland went 18-of-41 from beyond the arc as a team.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, New York couldn't handle the Golden State Warriors on Thursday and fell 110-99. It was New York's second loss in a row and it was a tough shooting night overall, with the Knicks going 35-for-95 (36.8%) from the floor in the defeat.

Jalen Brunson had 27 points, five rebounds and five assists in the loss, while Josh Hart finished wiht 14 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. However, the Knicks clearly felt the loss of OG Anunoby (elbow) and Julius Randle (shoulder) and both will be out again on Sunday.

