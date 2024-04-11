The New York Knicks (47-32) go on the road to play the Boston Celtics (62-17) in an Atlantic Division contest on Thursday. The Celtics had their five-game winning streak put to an end. The Milwaukee Bucks topped Boston 104-91 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, New York has won two games in a row. On April 9, the Knicks defeated the Chicago Bulls 128-117.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The Knicks are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Celtics odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 214.5.

Knicks vs. Celtics spread: New York -2.5

Knicks vs. Celtics over/under: 214.5 points

Knicks vs. Celtics money line: Boston +122, New York -145

NY: The Knicks are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games

BOS: The Celtics have won 10 consecutive games at home

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson has been a superstar for New York this season. He's an efficient three-level scorer while being a great floor general. Brunson ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring (28.4) and 12th in assists (6.7). He's dropped 40-plus points in back-to-back games. In Tuesday's win against Chicago, Brunson had 45 points, eight assists, and went 7-of-12 from beyond the arc.

Guard Donte DiVincenzo is a bolt of energy in the backcourt. DiVincenzo has a great feel on offense with a pure jumper from the perimeter. He also has the instincts to jump into the passing lanes. The Villanova product logs 15.4 points, 1.3 steals, and shoots 40% from downtown. In his last outing, DiVincenzo totaled 21 points, four boards, and six assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is the No. 1 offensive threat for Boston. Tatum has the basketball IQ to beat defenders to a spot on the floor but also has a smooth jump shot. The five-time All-Star averages 27 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. On April 1 versus the Hornets, Tatum notched 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Guard Derrick White is a well-rounded offensive weapon. White can space out the floor due to his effective jumper. The Colorado product owns sound court vision to get his teammates quality looks. White averages 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. On April 7 against the Trail Blazers, he had 15 points and nine assists. See which team to pick here.

