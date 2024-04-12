The New York Knicks (48-32) are hosting the Brooklyn Nets (32-48) in a battle of NY on Friday night. The Knicks are heading into this game on a three-game win streak. On Thursday, New York outlasted the Boston Celtics 118-109. Even though Brooklyn is out of the NBA playoff picture, the Nets are trying to end the season on a high note. On Wednesday, the Nets topped the Toronto Raptors 106-102. The Nets are dealing with a lengthy injury list, while Julius Randle (shoulder) has been shut down for the season for the Knicks.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Nets vs. Knicks odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 211. Before making any Nets vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Nets vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -10.5

Nets vs. Knicks over/under: 211 points

Nets vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -556, Nets +412

BKN: 0-3 ATS vs. Knicks this season

NYK: 28-17 ATS as favorites

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson can score from anywhere on the court. The 2024 All-Star logs 28.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He's scored at least 35 points in five straight outings. In Thursday's win over the Celtics, Brunson notched 39 points, four assists and made six 3-pointers.

Guard Donte DiVincenzo is an energetic presence in the backcourt. The Villanova product averages 15.4 points and 2.7 assists per game. He's also made the third-most 3-pointers (276) this season. DiVincenzo scored at least 17 points and three 3-pointers in three straight games.

Why the Nets can cover

Guard Cam Thomas gives the Nets a smooth scorer. Thomas owns a consistent jumper but isn't afraid to put the ball on the deck. The LSU product amassed 22.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Additionally, he shoots 36% from beyond the arc. Thomas finished with 23 points and four assists in Wednesday's win over the Raptors.

Forward Mikal Bridges excels at impacting the game on both ends of the floor. Bridges uses his 7-foot-1 wingspan to swarm ball handlers and shoot right over defenders on the offensive side. He logs 19.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. In the April 3 victory over the Pacers, Bridges put up 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

