Teams looking to reverse their recent fortunes clash in an NBA Eastern Conference showdown when the Detroit Pistons battle the New York Knicks on Monday. The Pistons (8-48), who have lost five in a row, are coming off a 112-109 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday. The Knicks (34-23), who have dropped six of eight, were beaten by the Boston Celtics 116-102 on Saturday. This is the second of three meetings between the teams. New York posted a 118-112 victory on Nov. 30. OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) remain out for New York.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. New York leads the all-time series 219-176, and have won the last 13 meetings. New York is the 11-point favorite in the latest Pistons vs. Knicks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 224. Before making any Knicks vs. Pistons picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Pistons vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Pistons spread: New York -11

Knicks vs. Pistons over/under: 224 points

Knicks vs. Pistons money line: Detroit +449, New York -623

DET: The Pistons have hit the second-quarter game total under in 48 of their last 78 games (+15.15 units)

NYK: The Knicks have hit the game total under in 24 of their last 32 games (+15.20 units)

Why the Knicks can cover

Despite missing some key pieces, the Knicks still feature enough firepower, led by veteran point guard Jalen Brunson. The sixth-year veteran has started all 54 games he has played in and is averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 36 minutes of action. He is coming off a 34-point, nine-assist and three-rebound effort in Saturday's loss to Boston. He poured in 42 points with eight assists and six rebounds in the first meeting against Detroit.

Former Pistons small forward Bojan Bogdanovic has played four games with New York since being acquired. In a 110-96 win at Philadelphia on Thursday, he scored 22 points and added three steals and two rebounds. He had eight points in 19 minutes against Boston on Saturday. In 32 games this season, Bogdanovic is averaging 19.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Why the Pistons can cover

Point guard Cade Cunningham leads the Detroit offense, and is coming off back-to-back 20-plus point games. In Saturday's loss to Orlando, he scored 26 points, while grabbing seven rebounds and adding four assists. He had 30 points, eight assists and five rebounds in a 129-115 loss at Indiana on Thursday. In the first meeting against New York, he scored 31 points, while adding eight assists and two rebounds. In 46 games, all starts, he is averaging 22.2 points, 7.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 33.8 minutes.

Also helping power the Pistons is forward Simone Fontecchio, who was acquired earlier this month from Utah. In five games with Detroit, he has reached double-digit scoring four times, including a 20-point and nine-rebound effort in a 112-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 10. He scored 17 points, added five assists and three rebounds in the loss to Orlando on Saturday. In two games against the Knicks this season, he is averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and one steal.

