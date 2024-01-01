The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7) will travel to play the New York Knicks (17-15) on New Year's Day. The Knicks are looking to snap its mini-slump, dropping three straight games. On Saturday, the Indiana Pacers defeated New York 140-126. On the opposite sideline, Minnesota has won four of its last five games. The Timberwolves beat the Lakers 108-106 on Dec. 30.

Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York. Minnesota is a 2-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Knicks odds. The over/under for total points is set at 223.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Knicks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 103-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Timberwolves and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Timberwolves spread: Timberwolves -2

Knicks vs. Timberwolves over/under: 223.5 points

Knicks vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -130, New York +109

NYK: Have hit the 3Q game total Over in 50 of their last 80 games

MIN: 15-13 ATS this season

Knicks vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards has been the go-to option offensively for the Timberwolves. The 22-year-old is 14th in the league in scoring (26) with 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. On Dec. 28 against the Mavericks, Edwards finished with 44 points, four assists and three steals.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns brings a floor-spacing shooter to the frontcourt. Towns uses his skill to post up players or knock down shots on the perimeter. The Kentucky product averages 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. In the Dec. 20 loss to the 76ers, Towns totaled 23 points and 13 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson thrives as the main offensive weapon on the floor. Brunson has the ability to hit step-back jumpers but also can draw contact to get to the free-throw line. The 27-year-old leads the team in scoring (25.1) with four rebounds and six assists per game. In his last outing, Brunson dropped 28 points and six assists. He's scored at least 28 points in five of his last nine games.

Power forward Julius Randle uses his quickness as an advantage against opposing big men in the frontcourt. Randle has the handles to create opportunities for himself and his teammates. The Kentucky product logs 23.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He finished with a double-double in two consecutive games. On Saturday, Randle racked up 28 points and 12 boards. See which team to pick here.

How to make Knicks vs. Timberwolves picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 230 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 103-55 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.