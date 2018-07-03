Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler reportedly want to play together some day; what does this mean for Celtics?

Would Kyrie Irving actually leave the Celtics to team up with another star? A report by Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times says that it's very possible. According to the report, Irving and former Team USA teammate Jimmy Butler have a desire to one day join up and play together.

Butler is apparently not thrilled with his situation in Minnesota right now. With both stars' contracts ending close to the same time, they have a perfect opportunity to form a duo in any location of their choosing. That could be Boston, or it could be any other city.

A league source close to the situation told the Sun-Times on Tuesday that Kyrie Irving and former Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler are still trying to figure out a way to play together. Whether that means the Celtics try and acquire Butler this summer or the two simply wait a year, both opt out of their player options after the season, and join forces that way. Either way, the two former Team USA Basketball teammates are looking for a destination to build an elite backcourt, whether that's in Celtics green or elsewhere in the East.

It sounds crazy, but the possibility of Irving leaving the Celtics to team up with Butler could really shake up the NBA. Boston seems pretty set with the roster it has right now and there isn't much room for Butler. Would the Celtics be willing to move a piece in order to make room for Butler so they can keep Irving? And would Irving even tell them to do that? This all depends on how intent these two are on playing together.

When stars decide they want to play together there isn't much teams can do about it besides try to be accommodating. This could be a disaster for the Wolves, because it's unlikely Irving wants to go there, and a warning for the Celtics. Boston needs to either win with Irving now, or be prepared for life without him in the future if Butler doesn't want to play there.