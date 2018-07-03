Jimmy Butler reportedly 'fed up' with young Wolves; has no intention of signing an extension
Butler apparently is not a fan of teammate Karl-Anthony Towns and the 'nonchalant attitudes' of his other young teammates
Jimmy Butler played a huge role in the Timberwolves reaching the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2004. There were definitely some struggles on the way there, especially when Butler went down with an injury, but the end result was what Minnesota needed. The Wolves reached the playoffs and Butler led them there. Mission accomplished.
After a season like that, it should come as no surprise that Butler is expected to soon receive a contract extension offer from Minnesota. However, there's a reluctance on the part of Butler's side. A report from Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports that Butler has no intention of signing an extension. Apparently, he and fellow Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns don't have the best relationship.
As for Butler, a league source said that he also has no intentions of signing an extension with Minnesota, all but fed up with the nonchalant attitude of his younger teammates, specifically Karl-Anthony Towns.
Towns' relationship with Butler could be what leads to an eventual breakup, but that isn't the only reason why Butler wouldn't sign that an extension. With the salary cap rising at the end of his current contract, there's no reason for Butler to sign an extension now. He'll make more money by waiting it out and signing a new deal as an unrestricted free agent.
However, it has to be concerning that Butler isn't getting along well with teammates to the point that he would consider leaving. The same Sun-Times report stated that, if given the opportunity, Butler would like to team up with Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving. Whether that's in Boston or somewhere else, that pairing would be something to see.
