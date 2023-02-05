The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, as confirmed by Bill Reiter of CBS Sports. In exchange, the Nets will receive Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks. Irving, an All-Star starter, requested a trade on Feb. 3 after talks on a possible contract extension with the Nets broke down. He will now join his fourth team in seven seasons.

Here's the full trade:

Mavericks receive: Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris

Nets receive: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 first-round pick, 2027 second-round pick, 2029 second-round pick

Dallas lost their former scoring guard, Jalen Brunson, to the New York Knicks in free agency over the summer. As a result, Luka Doncic has had to carry a gargantuan offensive workload, and he reportedly hasn't been thrilled about it. Reports have indicated that he wanted the Mavericks to make a trade to get him some help, and now, they've done so.

Irving is older and more expensive than Brunson, but he is a far more proven talent. The eight-time All-Star has won a championship as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he should allow Doncic far more flexibility to rest on some possessions. The Mavericks have accumulated several strong 3-and-D role players in recent years, so behind Doncic and Irving, they should have a relatively strong supporting cast capable of making it over the hump in the postseason.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Irving's tenure in Brooklyn has been controversial from the start. He and Kevin Durant arrived as free agents in the summer of 2019, and less than a year into his time there, the Nets fired coach Kenny Atkinson with rumors suggesting that Irving and Durant had wanted him to start their friend DeAndre Jordan over Jarrett Allen. When Jacque Vaughn became the interim coach, he inserted Jordan into the starting lineup. Early in his second season as a Net, Irving abruptly left the team for around two weeks, missing seven games in the process. Upon his return, he said that he "just needed a pause."

Things really came to a head last season, when Irving missed more than half of Brooklyn's games when he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. A year later, he was suspended after sharing an antisemitic documentary on his social media platforms. Despite all of these issues, Irving still attempted to negotiate a long-term deal with the Nets. When he was not satisfied with their offer, he asked to be traded.

Brooklyn didn't get the sort of haul most teams hope for when dealing a star of Irving's caliber, but the Nets don't come away empty-handed here. Dinwiddie is having a solid season as a secondary ball-handler, and he thrived in his first tenure as a Net. Finney-Smith is among the best 3-and-D wings in basketball, and between him, Royce O'Neale, Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons, Brooklyn should be able to field a strong defense. That 2029 first-round pick is especially valuable because Doncic is only under contract through 2027. If Irving's presence has the same impact on the Mavericks as it did on the Nets, Doncic may no longer be in Dallas by that time.

For now, Irving will join a Mavericks team with enough talent to push for the Finals in the crowded Western Conference, and the Nets will move forward without the point guard that has given them headaches for the past four years.