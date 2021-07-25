With LeBron James and Anthony Davis coming back healthy, the Los Angeles Lakers are co-favorites with the Brooklyn Nets to win the title next season. But even contenders are always looking for ways to make their team better, and the Lakers are no exception.

The problem for the Lakers is that they don't have any cap space this offseason, which means their options are going to be pretty limited in free agency. Even with the mid-level exception at their disposal, they're simply going to be priced out of a number of players.

It's not surprising, then, that they're exploring the trade market. One name on their radar is Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Los Angeles Lakers are pursuing a third stellar player who provides playmaking and shot creation around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, sources said. The Lakers and Sacramento Kings have discussed a deal centered on guard Buddy Hield, sources tell The Athletic. Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma would be involved in a potential package, per sources. The Lakers have received interest from several teams regarding Kuzma, sources said.

Hield's contract would mean the Lakers would have to give up other players -- likely Kentavious Caldwell-Pope because of his cap number -- to make this deal work. As a general idea, though, it's not hard to see why the Lakers would be interested in Hield.

Last season, the Lakers were 24th in 3-pointers attempted per game (31.2) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.4). While 3-point shooting isn't directly correlated with success, it always helps to have more serious outside threats, and Hield is one of the best in the league. He shot 39.1 percent from downtown last season on 10.2 attempts per game. Having him spacing the floor would make things much easier for LeBron and A.D., and Hield also has enough playmaking skills that he wouldn't be limited to spot-up shooting.

This is still just a rumor at this point, but definitely something to keep an eye on. Hield is exactly the type of player that Lakers could use, and there have been all sorts of rumors over the past few years that he isn't thrilled with Sacramento.