Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley's three-game suspension for shoving Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in the back came to a conclusion on Monday night during the Lakers' loss to the Indiana Pacers. Beverley, though, is not letting the issue rest.

During the latest episode of his podcast, "Pat Bev Pod," Beverley discussed the situation and says if he could go back he would do the same thing again.

"F— that," Beverley said. "F— him. We not going for that s—. Ask people who's played with me. Ask superstars that played with me. There's a reason guys want me on their team after they heard about the trade this summer.

"Very unfortunate situation, you know. And if I could play it back again, I would do the exact same thing."

Late in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' loss to the Suns on Nov. 22, Austin Reaves was on the receiving end of a flagrant foul from Devin Booker. As Reaves lay on the ground holding his face, Ayton stood over him, which Beverley did not appreciate. The veteran guard charged into Ayton from behind, sending the seven-footer tumbling to the ground and sparking a standoff.

Beverley was ejected from the game and later suspended for three games for what the NBA deemed a forceful shove from behind. In the press release announcing the punishment, the league noted that Beverley's history of prior incidents played a part in the severity of the suspension.

Though Beverley is now eligible to return to the court, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has not committed to inserting him back into the starting lineup. When speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Ham said Beverley would "be in the mix" to earn minutes in the Lakers' backcourt.

Beverley, who arrived in Los Angeles via an offseason trade with the Utah Jazz, was off to a rough start prior to his suspension. In 14 games, he was averaging 4.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 26.6 percent from the field. The scoring and field goal percentage marks would both be career-lows if they continue.