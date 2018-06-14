Lakers reportedly ask Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma to tone down social media insults after rap diss track

Los Angeles Lakers rookies Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma spent all year trading jabs about various subjects, particularly clothing and physical appearance. It was just a couple of young players going at each other, which seemed pretty harmless, but after Lonzo recently dropped a rap song insulting Kuzma, the Lakers brass has reportedly seen enough.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Ohm Youngmisuk, the team spoke with Ball, 20, and Kuzma, 22, about toning down their online beef. Via ESPN:

Though Kuzma and Ball are close friends, the Lakers had grown concerned about the increasingly personal nature of some of the recent roasting between two of their young stars, sources told ESPN. The back-and-forth ribbing went on throughout their rookie season, escalating from tweets and Instagram posts to Kuzma's recent Bleacher Report "Player Hater of the Year" Award video making jokes at Ball's expense and Ball's response with the track titled "Kylie Kuzma" released on Monday. The track included a lyric about Kuzma's lack of a relationship with his biological father. Kuzma was raised by his mother, Karri.

Kuzma's mother reacted to the song on Twitter, telling her son and Lonzo to "go back to work."

Everyone’s had their fun now get back to work. — #0️⃣ 🏀 Kuz Momma 👌🏼💜💛 (@KarriKuzma) June 13, 2018

According to the ESPN report, both players have agreed to keep things civil from now on, and there are no lingering issues from Ball's diss track.

All this comes as the Lakers prepare for a pivotal offseason, in which they're expected to go after potential free agents LeBron James and Paul George. It makes sense that they would want to button up any issues that might give the potential franchise-changing players pause when making their decisions.