The battle of LA has the Los Angeles Lakers (31-28) and the Los Angeles Clippers (37-19) squaring off Wednesday. The Clippers have dropped two of their past three games, including falling to the Sacramento Kings 123-107 on Sunday. Likewise, the Lakers are coming off a loss, falling to the Phoenix Suns 123-113 on Sunday. LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for the Lakers, while Paul George (knee) is out for the Clippers.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Clippers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Clippers odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 235.5. Before making any Clippers vs. Lakers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Lakers vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -3.5

Lakers vs. Clippers over/under: 235.5 points

Lakers vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -160, Lakers +133

LAL: The Lakers have hit the 1H Over in 31 of last 42 away games

LAC: The Clippers are 29-27 ATS this season

Why the Lakers can cover

James (ankle, questionable) continues to excel when he's on the floor. James gets into the lane with a knack for absorbing contact in the lane. He is averaging 25 points, 7.2 rebounds and ranks eighth in the NBA in assists (7.9). In his last game, James logged 28 points and 12 assists.

Forward Anthony Davis plays at a very high level on both offense and defense. Davis has outstanding awareness as a rim protector, piling up blocks and rebounds at a high rate. He averages 24.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. On Feb. 25, Davis totaled 22 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

Why the Clippers can cover

Forward Kawhi Leonard is an all-around threat in the frontcourt. Leonard has impressive power when driving down the lane, while also adding a dependable jump shot. The 32-year-old logs 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Additionally, he shoots 44% from downtown. On Feb. 23, Leonard had 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Guard James Harden has been a great addition to Los Angeles. Harden scans the floor extremely well as a playmaker with a knack for creating space from defenders. The 10-time All-Star ranks sixth in the league in assists (8.3) with 17.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. In his last outing, Harden notched 20 points, five boards and eight assists.

How to make Clippers vs. Lakers picks

