The Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in a Western Conference matchup on Friday. Memphis is 27-53 overall and 9-30 at home, while Los Angeles is 45-35 overall and 17-21 on the road. The Lakers are 2-1 against the Grizzlies this season, most recently winning 136-124 at Memphis on March 27.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum in Memphis. The Lakers are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Grizzlies odds, and the over/under is set at 225.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -15.5

Grizzlies vs. Lakers over/under: 225.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Lakers money line: Grizzlies: +738, Lakers: -1250

LAL: The Lakers are 6-4 ATS over their last 10 games

MEM: The Grizzlies are 6-1 ATS over their last seven games when underdogs by at least eight points

What to know about the Lakers

The Lakers are 9-3 over their last 12 games despite entering Friday off back-to-back losses. The Lakers fell to the Warriors, 134-120, on Tuesday in their last contest. LeBron James had 33 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists against Golden State and he's questionable with an ankle injury for Friday. James has been on the injury report for the majority of the season, so it's not a new injury. Anthony Davis missed Tuesday with a headache but he's probable for Friday.

The Lakers will be playing in the 2024 Play-In Tournament, the only question is how many games and will they have to play in the first win-or-go-home contest. Los Angeles is tied with the Kings and Warriors for the No. 8-No. 10 seeds in the West. The Lakers are currently 10th due to the tiebreakers.

What to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies enter on a three-game losing streak, most recently falling to the Cavaliers, 110-98, on Wednesday. Jake LaRavia had a huge performance with 32 points, including making 8 of 11 3-pointers, as the Grizzlies are giving younger players the chance for increased playing time to close out the season. It's been an extremely difficult season for Memphis battling injuries and suspensions all season long, but for the younger players, this is their chance to prove they have the potential for extended NBA careers.

GG Jackson scored 22 points and Scotty Pippen Jr. added 18 points against Cleveland. LaRavia is averaging 16.3 points on 31.5 minutes over four games in April compared to averaging just 9.8 ppg this season. The Grizzlies have 13 players ruled out for Friday, but those on the floor are playing for their NBA futures, which means there should be no shortage of effort.

