The Los Angeles Lakers look to stay hot when they take on the Dallas Mavericks in a key Western Conference showdown on Sunday. The Lakers (28-32), fifth in the Pacific Division and 13th in the conference, have won three of their last four games. The Mavericks (32-29), second in the Southwest Division and sixth in the West, have won six of their last 10 games. Dallas is 20-10 on their home court this season, while Los Angeles is 13-18 on the road.

Tip-off from American Airlines Center in Dallas is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles leads the all-time regular-season series 115-54, but Dallas has won the last four meetings. The Mavericks are 4-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Mavericks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 235.5.

Lakers vs. Mavericks spread: Mavs -4

Lakers vs. Mavericks over/under: 235.5 points

Lakers vs. Mavericks money line: Lakers +143, Mavs -170

LAL: The Under is 4-1 in the Lakers' last five games overall

DAL: The Mavericks are 1-6-1 against the spread in their last eight Sunday games

Why the Mavericks can cover



Guard Luka Doncic powers Dallas and is averaging 33.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He has produced 28 double-doubles on the season and 10 triple-doubles. Doncic has reached double-digit scoring in 50 games, including 48 of 20 or more points and 37 with 30 or more. He scored a season-high 60 points against the New York Knicks on Dec. 27.

Also giving the Mavericks a boost is point guard Kyrie Irving. Since being acquired from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this month, he has scored 20 or more points in all five games with Dallas. He scored 25 points and dished out 10 assists in a 122-114 win at Sacramento on Feb. 11. He scored 23 points and dished out six assists in a 142-116 win over San Antonio on Thursday. In 45 games this season, he is averaging 27.1 points, 5.4 assists and five rebounds.

Why the Lakers can cover

Despite that, Dallas isn't a lock to cover the Lakers vs. Mavericks spread. That's because Los Angeles is led by small forward LeBron James, who is listed as probable for the game despite having a foot injury. In 46 games, all starts, James is averaging 29.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and seven assists. He is coming off a 13-point performance against Golden State in limited action. He scored a season-high 48 points against Houston on Jan. 16.

Power forward Anthony Davis has played in 36 games with 34 starts. He is averaging 25.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, two blocks and 1.1 steals per game. Davis has recorded 27 double-doubles on the year, including a 12-point and 12-rebound performance against the Warriors on Thursday. He scored a season-high 55 points at Washington on Dec. 4.

