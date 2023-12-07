The eyes of the basketball world will be on Las Vegas on Thursday. The NBA will showcase a pair of semifinal matchups as part of the league's inaugural In-Season Tournament. In the second tilt, the New Orleans Pelicans meet the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena, with the winner facing either the Indiana Pacers or the Milwaukee Bucks in Saturday's final. The Pelicans are 12-10 this season, while the Lakers are 13-9 in 2023-24.

Lakers vs. Pelicans spread: Lakers -2

Lakers vs. Pelicans over/under: 230 points

Lakers vs. Pelicans money line: Lakers -125, Pelicans +105

NO: The Pelicans are 13-8-1 against the spread this season

LAL: The Lakers are 10-12 against the spread this season

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans was excellent on offense in the team's quarterfinal win over Sacramento. The Pelicans scored 127 points on 54% shooting in that game, including a 45.2% mark from 3-point range. New Orleans generated 29 assists with only 12 turnovers, and the Pelicans have three players averaging at least 20 points per game this season. Brandon Ingram leads the way for New Orleans with 23.7 points per game in 2023-24, and that includes a 30-point, eight-rebound, six-assist showing against the Kings.

The Pelicans are firmly in the top 10 of the NBA in free throw creation, field goal percentage, and fast break points, with New Orleans also bringing encouraging defensive metrics. Opponents are shooting only 33.4% from 3-point range against New Orleans, and the Pelicans are forcing 14.7 turnovers per game. New Orleans is also in a favorable spot against Los Angeles, with the Lakers scoring fewer than 1.11 points per possession. See which team to pick here.

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers have stout defensive metrics this season, allowing only 111.4 points per 100 possessions. Los Angeles is led on that end of the floor by one of the best defenders in the league. Anthony Davis is No. 2 in the NBA in rebounds (12.6 per game) and No. 1 in blocked shots (2.8 per game). The Lakers held the high-powered Suns to 1.05 points per possession in the quarterfinal, creating 22 turnovers and 11 steals in the game. Los Angeles leads the NBA in free throw prevention, giving up fewer than 19 attempts per game, and opponents are shooting only 45.7% from the field and 52.0% from 2-point range against the Lakers.

On offense, LeBron James is the catalyst for the Lakers, and he produced 31 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds against the Suns. Los Angeles is also in the top eight of the NBA in points in the paint (54.8 per game), fast break points (15.5 per game), free throw attempts (25.6 per game), field goal percentage (48.1%), and 2-point percentage (55.7%) so far in 2023-24. See which team to pick here.

