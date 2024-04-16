The Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans link up in the 7 vs. 8 matchup on Tuesday in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament. The winner of this battle clinches the No. 7 seed and will play the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. These teams battled on Sunday and the Lakers came out on top 124-108. Anthony Davis (back) is questionable for the Lakers.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Los Angeles is a 1-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Pelicans odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 223.5. Before making any Pelicans vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 88-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,600.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Pelicans and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pelicans vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Pelicans spread: Lakers -1

Lakers vs. Pelicans over/under: 223.5 points

Lakers vs. Pelicans money line: Lakers -111, Pelicans -108

LAL: 39-44 ATS this season

NOP: 44-36 ATS this season

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward LeBron James is still one of the best players in the NBA at 39-years-old. The four-time NBA champion averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. In Sunday's win over the Pelicans, James had 28 points, 11 boards and 17 assists.

Guard D'Angelo Russell is a nice playmaker in the backcourt. Russell owns a knockdown perimeter jumper and does a tremendous job getting his teammates involved. The former Ohio State standout logs 18 points, 6.3 assists and shoots 41.5% from beyond the arc. In his previous outing, Russell finished with 19 points, four assists and went 5-of-10 from downtown.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Forward Zion Williamson continues to be a barreling force in the frontcourt. Williamson can soar above the rim with ease and has a nifty left-handed finish. The 2019 first-overall pick can be unstoppable when he gets a full head of steam in transition. He averages 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and five assists per contest. On April 11 against the Kings, Williamson notched 31 points, four boards and six assists.

Forward Brandon Ingram returned from a knee injury recently but is still a dependable scorer. Ingram has been a high-level scorer in his career and constantly hits shots off the dribble. The 26-year-old owns a high release, making it hard for defenders to contest his jumpers. He averages 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. On March 16 versus the Trail Blazers, Ingram had 22 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

How to make Pelicans vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 222 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.

So who wins Lakers vs. Pelicans, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?