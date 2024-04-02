The Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Toronto Raptors in an interconference matchup on Tuesday. Toronto is 23-51 overall and 13-25 at home, while Los Angeles is 42-33 overall and 15-21 on the road. The Lakers defeated the Raptors, 132-131, in Los Angeles on Jan. 9 in their first meeting of the season.

Raptors vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -12

Raptors vs. Lakers over/under: 232.5 points

Raptors vs. Lakers money line: Raptors: +578, Lakers: -861

LAL: The Lakers are 5-1 ATS over their last six games

TOR: The Raptors are 2-1 ATS over their last three games against the Lakers

What to know about the Lakers

LeBron James once again reminded NBA fans why he's one of the greatest in league history when he last took the court. The 39-year-old had his 78th career 40-point game in a 116-104 victory over the Nets on Sunday. James finished with exactly 40 points on 13 of 17 shooting (76.5%), including knocking down 9 of 10 3-pointers. He has shot at least 50% in three straight games and averaged 26.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and nine assists over 12 games in March.

James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (knee) are both questionable for Tuesday, but they've been on the injury report the majority of the season and most often suit up. Davis added 24 points and 14 rebounds against the Nets. The Lakers are 6-1 over their last seven games and are ninth in the West. L.A. is three games out of the No. 6 seed to avoid playing in the NBA Play-In Tournament while having a 3.5-game advantage over the Rockets, who are 11th in the West and the first team out of the play-in tournament. It will be difficult, but not impossible, for the Lakers to climb into the top six of the West, and a loss to the Raptors would significantly hinder those chances. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Raptors

The Raptors enter on a 13-game losing streak, but they could receive a major lift on Tuesday. RJ Barrett has missed the last nine games following the death of his brother, and Immanuel Quickley has missed the last six games for personal reasons as well. Both are probable to play on Tuesday. Barrett has been Toronto's primary scorer since being acquired from the Knicks, averaging 20.8 points with 6.2 rebounds over 27 games in Toronto. Quickley had added 17.7 points and 6.6 rebounds with the Raptors.

Toronto has scored 101 points or fewer in four of its last nine games (44.4%) compared to doing so just eight times over 27 contests (29.6%) with Barrett in the lineup, so the Raptors hope for a better scoring performance if both Barrett and Quickley play. The Raptors lead the league in fast break points (19 ppg), and with the Lakers playing at the fourth-fastest pace, there could be ample opportunities for Toronto to score in space. Although the Raptors have lost 13 straight, seven of those contests have been by 10 points or fewer. Gary Trent Jr. who led Toronto with 23 points on Sunday, is out for rest. See which team to pick here.

