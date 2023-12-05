The Phoenix Suns (12-8) and the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) link up in the quarterfinal round of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament on Tuesday. The Lakers have won two of their last three games, and on Saturday, Los Angeles defeated the Houston Rockets 107-97. Meanwhile, Phoenix knocked off the Memphis Grizzlies 116-109 on Dec. 2. LeBron James (calf) is questionable and Anthony Davis (groin/hip) is probable for Los Angeles. Bradley Beal (back) is out for the Suns, while Eric Gordon (knee) is questionable.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Suns vs. Lakers odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 228.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Suns picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Suns vs. Lakers and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Lakers vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Lakers spread: Los Angeles -1.5

Suns vs. Lakers Over-Under: 228.5 points

Suns vs. Lakers money line: Los Angeles -124, Phoenix +104

PHO: Phoenix has hit the 3Q Game Total Over in 57 of its last 90 games

LAL: Los Angeles has hit the 4Q money line in 67 of its last 97 games



Why the Lakers can cover

James is an extremely physical and athletic player despite being 38 years old. The 19-time All-Star has excellent court vision with a knack for absorbing contact in the lane. He leads the team in scoring (24.4) with 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He's scored at least 25 points in five of his last 10 games, including on Nov. 22 against the Mavericks when James totaled 26 points, nine boards, and seven assists.

Davis is a two-way monster in the frontcourt who has elite instincts and owns the ability to defend multiple positions. Additionally, he can score in the low post with ease. Davis is second in the NBA in rebounds (12.5) and first in blocks (2.8) with 22.9 points per game. He notched 27 points, 14 boards, and five blocks in his last outing. See which team to pick here.

Why the Suns can cover

Forward Kevin Durant scores so effortlessly due to his range and precise shooting. Durant has terrific shot-creating ability, ranking second in the league in points (31) with 6.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He's also shooting a staggering 49% from downtown. On Nov. 10 against the Lakers, Durant dropped 38 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

Guard Devin Booker is also one of the best scorers in the game. Booker's jumper is so reliable, especially from the mid-range area, and the 27-year-old has playmaking skills that allow him to be a consistent facilitator. Booker is averaging 27.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. In Saturday's win over Memphis, he amassed 34 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. See which team to pick here.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 226 points.

